Seznam společností
Back Market
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Back Market Platy

Platy ve společnosti Back Market se pohybují od $52,740 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Projektový manažer na dolním konci až po $108,455 pro pozici UX výzkumník na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Back Market. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
Median $99.4K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Obchodní rozvoj
$85.4K
Zakladatel
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Produktový designér
$86.7K
Produktový manažer
$56.1K
Projektový manažer
$52.7K
Technický programový manažer
$84.5K
UX výzkumník
$108K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Back Market je UX výzkumník at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $108,455. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Back Market je $86,050.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Back Market

Související společnosti

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje