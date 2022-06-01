Seznam společností
Axcient
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Axcient Platy

Platy ve společnosti Axcient se pohybují od $30,150 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $241,200 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Axcient. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Obchodní analytik
$76.1K
Prodej
$99.5K
Softwarový inženýr
$30.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$241K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Axcient je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $241,200. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Axcient je $87,809.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Axcient

Související společnosti

  • Coherent Solutions
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje