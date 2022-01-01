Adresář Společností
Autonomous Platy

Rozsah platů Autonomous se pohybuje od $26,532 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Projektový manažer na spodním konci do $64,675 pro Informatik (IT) na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Autonomous. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/16/2025

$160K

Stavební inženýr
$44K
Informatik (IT)
$64.7K
Projektový manažer
$26.5K

FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Autonomous je Informatik (IT) at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $64,675. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Autonomous je $44,001.

