Aspen Dental Platy

Rozsah platů Aspen Dental se pohybuje od $42,806 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Informatik (IT) na spodním konci do $331,650 pro Lékař na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Aspen Dental. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/22/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $130K
Obchodní analytik
$116K
Datový vědec
$114K

Informatik (IT)
$42.8K
Lékař
$332K
Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Aspen Dental je Lékař at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $331,650. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Aspen Dental je $115,575.

