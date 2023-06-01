Adresář Společností
AppOmni
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost

AppOmni Platy

Rozsah platů AppOmni se pohybuje od $150,750 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro UX výzkumník na spodním konci do $326,625 pro Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti AppOmni. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/12/2025

$160K

Dostaňte zaplaceno, ne buďte oklamáni

Vyjednali jsme tisíce nabídek a pravidelně dosahujeme zvýšení o 30 000 $ a více (někdy i 300 000 $ a více).Nechte si vyjednat plat nebo si nechte zkontrolovat životopis skutečnými odborníky - náboráři, kteří to dělají denně.

Produktový designér
$159K
Produktový manažer
$327K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$229K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Technický manažer programu
$156K
UX výzkumník
$151K
Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti AppOmni je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $326,625. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti AppOmni je $159,200.

Doporučené práce

    Pro AppOmni nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

Související společnosti

  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje