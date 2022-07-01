Adresář Společností
Apex Fintech Solutions Platy

Rozsah platů Apex Fintech Solutions se pohybuje od $47,264 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Informatik (IT) na spodním konci do $200,000 pro Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Apex Fintech Solutions. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $132K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Produktový manažer
Median $200K
Obchodní analytik
$90K

Datový vědec
$111K
Lidské zdroje
$163K
Informatik (IT)
$47.3K
Manažer programu
$80.4K
Prodej
$163K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Apex Fintech Solutions je Produktový manažer s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $200,000. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Apex Fintech Solutions je $121,275.

