Anthem Platy

Rozsah platů Anthem se pohybuje od $84,575 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Informatik (IT) na spodním konci do $208,740 pro Vedoucí datové vědy na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Anthem. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/21/2025

$160K

Obchodní analytik
Median $117K
Softwarový inženýr
Median $110K
Architekt řešení
Median $201K

Vedoucí datové vědy
$209K
Datový vědec
Median $145K
Finanční analytik
$88.4K
Informatik (IT)
$84.6K
Produktový designér
$136K
Produktový manažer
Median $148K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$159K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Anthem je Vedoucí datové vědy at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $208,740. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Anthem je $140,338.

Další zdroje