Amplify Platy

Rozsah platů Amplify se pohybuje od $73,500 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Zákaznický servis na spodním konci do $160,800 pro Náborový pracovník na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Amplify. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $135K
Produktový manažer
Median $135K
UX výzkumník
Median $95K

Zákaznický servis
$73.5K
Datový analytik
$115K
Informatik (IT)
$131K
Marketing
$129K
Produktový designér
Median $110K
Projektový manažer
$133K
Náborový pracovník
$161K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Amplify je Náborový pracovník at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $160,800. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Amplify je $130,117.

