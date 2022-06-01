Adresář Společností
American Bureau of Shipping
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost

American Bureau of Shipping Platy

Rozsah platů American Bureau of Shipping se pohybuje od $55,984 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Softwarový inženýr na spodním konci do $146,265 pro Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti American Bureau of Shipping. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/11/2025

$160K

Dostaňte zaplaceno, ne buďte oklamáni

Vyjednali jsme tisíce nabídek a pravidelně dosahujeme zvýšení o 30 000 $ a více (někdy i 300 000 $ a více).Nechte si vyjednat plat nebo si nechte zkontrolovat životopis skutečnými odborníky - náboráři, kteří to dělají denně.

Strojní inženýr
$126K
Produktový manažer
$139K
Softwarový inženýr
$56K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$146K
Technický manažer programu
$82.4K
Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Bureau of Shipping is Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Bureau of Shipping is $125,625.

Doporučené práce

    Pro American Bureau of Shipping nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

Související společnosti

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje