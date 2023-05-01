Seznam společností
American Addiction Centers
    • O společnosti

    American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of substance abuse treatment in the US, offering a holistic approach to addiction treatment by addressing each client as a whole person. They use evidence-based treatment approaches to help individuals struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. They also own and operate Addiction Labs, a laboratory tailored to meet the unique testing and monitoring challenges often faced in addiction treatment. They are constantly expanding their treatment services and are looking for talented professionals to join their team.

    https://americanaddictioncenters.org
    Webová stránka
    2012
    Rok založení
    3,001
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

