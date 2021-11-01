Adresář Společností
Alchemy
Alchemy Platy

Rozsah platů Alchemy se pohybuje od $130,650 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Konzultant v managementu na spodním konci do $263,675 pro Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Alchemy. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $240K
Konzultant v managementu
$131K
Produktový manažer
$263K

Náborový pracovník
$179K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$264K
UX výzkumník
$149K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Alchemy je Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $263,675. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Alchemy je $209,550.

