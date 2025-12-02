Seznam společností
A+E Networks
A+E Networks Manažer softwarového inženýrství Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Manažer softwarového inženýrství in United States ve společnosti A+E Networks činí celkem $207K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti A+E Networks. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
A+E Networks
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Celkem za rok
$207K
Pozice
Senior Director
Základní
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Roky ve společnosti
7 Roky
Roky zkušeností
15 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u A+E Networks?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Přispět

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství ve společnosti A+E Networks in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $307,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti A+E Networks pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství in United States je $205,200.

Další zdroje

