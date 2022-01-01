Adresář Společností
Advantest
Advantest Platy

Rozsah platů Advantest se pohybuje od $30,475 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Produktový designér na spodním konci do $263,310 pro Elektrotechnický inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Advantest. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/15/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $138K

Inženýr zajištění kvality (QA)

Zákaznický servis
$38K
Datový analytik
$106K

Elektrotechnický inženýr
$263K
Hardwarový inženýr
$150K
Marketing
$146K
Strojní inženýr
$41.8K
Produktový designér
$30.5K
Manažer programu
$254K
Projektový manažer
$239K
Technický manažer programu
$249K
Technický writer
$59.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Advantest is Elektrotechnický inženýr at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advantest is $141,863.

