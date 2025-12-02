Kompenzace Produktový designér in United States ve společnosti ADP se pohybuje od $127K year pro Senior Product Designer do $229K year pro Lead Product Designer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $130K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti ADP. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
33.3%
ROK 1
33.3%
ROK 2
33.3%
ROK 3
Ve společnosti ADP podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:
33.3% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.30% ročně)
33.3% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (33.30% ročně)
33.3% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (Infinity% za období)
