ADP
  • Platy
  • Produktový designér

  • Všechny platy Produktový designér

ADP Produktový designér Platy

Kompenzace Produktový designér in United States ve společnosti ADP se pohybuje od $127K year pro Senior Product Designer do $229K year pro Lead Product Designer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $130K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti ADP. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Plán nabývání

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.3%

ROK 3

Typ akcií
RSU

Ve společnosti ADP podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:

  • 33.3% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.30% ročně)

  • 33.3% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (33.30% ročně)

  • 33.3% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (Infinity% za období)



Zahrnuté pozice

UX designer

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktový designér ve společnosti ADP in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $237,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti ADP pro pozici Produktový designér in United States je $144,500.

Další zdroje

