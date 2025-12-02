Seznam společností
  • Platy
  • Geologický inženýr

  • Všechny platy Geologický inženýr

ADNOC Geologický inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Geologický inženýr in United Arab Emirates ve společnosti ADNOC činí celkem AED 630K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti ADNOC. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Celkem za rok
$172K
Pozice
L3
Základní
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
Roky ve společnosti
3 Roky
Roky zkušeností
16 Roky
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Geologický inženýr ve společnosti ADNOC in United Arab Emirates představuje roční celkovou odměnu AED 762,020. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti ADNOC pro pozici Geologický inženýr in United Arab Emirates je AED 669,476.

