Seznam společností
Adient
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Adient, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

    http://www.adient.com
    Webová stránka
    2016
    Rok založení
    86,000
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10B+
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Adient

    Související společnosti

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje