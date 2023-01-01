Adresář Společností
Sally Beauty Holdings
Sally Beauty Holdings Platy

Rozsah platů Sally Beauty Holdings se pohybuje od $58,800 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Informatik (IT) na spodním konci do $129,350 pro Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Sally Beauty Holdings . Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/8/2025

$160K

Informatik (IT)
$58.8K
Marketing
$68.6K
Produktový manažer
$116K

Softwarový inženýr
$129K
UX výzkumník
$113K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Sally Beauty Holdings je Softwarový inženýr at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $129,350. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Sally Beauty Holdings je $112,700.

Další zdroje