Adresář Společností
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health Platy

Rozsah platů National Institutes of Health se pohybuje od $74,625 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Obchodní analytik na spodním konci do $167,280 pro Informatik (IT) na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti National Institutes of Health. Naposledy aktualizováno: 7/27/2025

$160K

Datový vědec
Median $90K
Softwarový inženýr
Median $150K
Biomedicínský inženýr
$151K

Obchodní analytik
$74.6K
Informatik (IT)
$167K
Strojní inženýr
$80.4K
Manažer programu
$157K
Projektový manažer
$149K
Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti National Institutes of Health je Informatik (IT) at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $167,280. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti National Institutes of Health je $149,625.

