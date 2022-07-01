Adresář Společností
National Capitol Contracting
Hlavní poznatky
    • O společnosti

    National Capitol Contracting, LLC is a small business focused on the transformation and modernization of the Federal IT enterprise through Unified Communications and Information Management solutions. At NCC, we understand that effective communication, collaboration, and information management is the cornerstone of successful agencies, organizations, and businesses. Our people are passionate about delivering value through an experience that exceeds expectations, guaranteeing a result that is tailored to each customers’ unique environment and mission

    nccsite.com
    Webové stránky
    2002
    Rok založení
    80
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

    Další zdroje