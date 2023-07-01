Adresář Společností
Logik.io
Hlavní poznatky
  Přispějte něčím jedinečným o Logik.io, co by mohlo být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy na pohovory, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Webové stránky
    2021
    Rok založení
    55
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

