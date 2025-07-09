Adresář Společností
Idp Education
Idp Education Platy

Rozsah platů Idp Education se pohybuje od $5,016 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Prodej na spodním konci do $160,464 pro Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Idp Education. Naposledy aktualizováno: 7/30/2025

$160K

Administrativní asistent
$38.1K
Datový vědec
$98.7K
Marketing
$62.2K

Produktový designér
$66.1K
Produktový manažer
$160K
Prodej
$5K
Softwarový inženýr
$9.6K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Idp Education je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $160,464. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Idp Education je $62,239.

