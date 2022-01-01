Adresář Společností
Rozsah platů ICF se pohybuje od $52,629 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Elektrotechnický inženýr na spodním konci do $517,575 pro Rozvoj obchodu na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti ICF. Naposledy aktualizováno: 7/30/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $114K

Full-stack softwarový inženýr

Datový analytik
Median $65K
Datový vědec
Median $75K

Obchodní analytik
Median $121K
Administrativní asistent
$121K
Rozvoj obchodu
$518K
Stavební inženýr
$87.6K
Elektrotechnický inženýr
$52.6K
Finanční analytik
$129K
Informatik (IT)
$72.4K
Konzultant v managementu
$91.2K
Strojní inženýr
$62.4K
Produktový manažer
$103K
Projektový manažer
$79.6K
Náborový pracovník
$149K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$119K
Architekt řešení
$233K

Architekt dat

