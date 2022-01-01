Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Health Insurance Provided through BCBS

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $700 per year. Rewards given in the form of PulseCash

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by MetLife

Employee Assistance Program Face-to-face sessions, unlimited telephonic support and online tools/resources

Free Lunch

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 15 days

Paternity Leave 15 days

Company Phones Mobile Phone Discount

Military Leave Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by Nationwide

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary

Sick Time 5 days

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Unique Perk Bike Reimbursement - up to $20/mo for related expenses by using a bike on a way to work

Unique Perk HRA - FIS contributes $750 if you enroll in Employee Only coverage /$1,500 for all other coverage levels

Unique Perk Prescription Drugs - Prescription drug coverage through Express Scripts (ESI)

Life Insurance 1.5x base salary up to $1m

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1.5x base salary up to $1m