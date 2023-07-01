Adresář Společností
Electives
    • O společnosti

    Electives is a company that provides enterprise live learning experiences by connecting people with experts from various fields. They have a proprietary process for sourcing teachers and offer inclusive, impactful, and unforgettable learning opportunities. Their instructors are real people who share real-life and leadership lessons, and they aim to tap into the human desire to learn, grow, and connect. Electives delivers measurable impact through its diverse community of instructors, industry-leading support, and all-in-one learning portal. They are creating a community of individuals who are eager for more learning opportunities. Visit electives.io for more information.

    electives.io
    Webové stránky
    2020
    Rok založení
    31
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

