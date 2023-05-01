Adresář Společností
Discovery Senior Living
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost
Hlavní poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím jedinečným o Discovery Senior Living, co by mohlo být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy na pohovory, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that develops, builds, markets, and operates luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With over 9,500 homes under development, the company is an industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities. They offer senior apartments, independent living, personal care, assisted living, memory care, and at-home care. The company is committed to providing superior, personalized care and service while ensuring dignity and quality of life for their residents.

    http://discoveryseniorliving.com
    Webové stránky
    1991
    Rok založení
    3,001
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $500M-$1B
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

    Získejte ověřené platy do své schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Dostanete rozpis podrobností kompenzace e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tento web je chráněn reCAPTCHA a platí Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby použít.

    Doporučené práce

      Pro Discovery Senior Living nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

    Související společnosti

    • Square
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje