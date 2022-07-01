Adresář Společností
Cyara
Cyara Platy

Rozsah platů Cyara se pohybuje od $48,363 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Produktový designér na spodním konci do $211,050 pro Architekt řešení na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Cyara. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/1/2025

$160K

Produktový designér
$48.4K
Softwarový inženýr
$69.1K
Architekt řešení
$211K

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Cyara je Architekt řešení at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $211,050. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Cyara je $69,051.

