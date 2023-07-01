Adresář Společností
COI Energy Services
Hlavní poznatky
    O společnosti

    COI Energy is a digital energy management company that aims to reduce energy waste in buildings and repurpose it for positive use. They offer a comprehensive approach to energy waste reduction, including optimizing energy behaviors and monetizing energy asset flexibility. COI is technology and vendor neutral, prioritizing the success of their clients. Their platform allows clients to buy, sell, and gift energy capacity to improve building performance, reduce emissions, and support energy insecure communities.

    http://www.coienergyservices.com
    Webové stránky
    2016
    Rok založení
    31
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

