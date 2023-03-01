Adresář Společností
City of Seattle
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost

City of Seattle Platy

Rozsah platů City of Seattle se pohybuje od $96,361 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Technický manažer programu na spodním konci do $201,000 pro Elektrotechnický inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti City of Seattle. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/3/2025

$160K

Dostaňte zaplaceno, ne buďte oklamáni

Vyjednali jsme tisíce nabídek a pravidelně dosahujeme zvýšení o 30 000 $ a více (někdy i 300 000 $ a více).Nechte si vyjednat plat nebo si nechte zkontrolovat životopis skutečnými odborníky - náboráři, kteří to dělají denně.

Manažer obchodních operací
$172K
Obchodní analytik
$161K
Stavební inženýr
$127K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Elektrotechnický inženýr
$201K
Informatik (IT)
$134K
Manažer programu
$105K
Projektový manažer
$153K
Softwarový inženýr
$152K
Technický manažer programu
$96.4K
Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på City of Seattle är Elektrotechnický inženýr at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $201,000. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på City of Seattle är $152,235.

Doporučené práce

    Pro City of Seattle nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

Související společnosti

  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje