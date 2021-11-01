Adresář Společností
Cedar
    O společnosti

    Cedar’s mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. Cedar is fulfilling this mission by addressing the root cause of affordability in healthcare: insufficient access to the information and resources necessary to pay a healthcare bill.

    Leveraging 200+ integrations with ecosystem partners, Cedar has built a unique, innovative platform that simplifies the fragmented reality of healthcare billing in a convenient, simple user experience—all powered by data science and interactive design.

    cedar.com
    Webové stránky
    2016
    Rok založení
    400
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $100M-$250M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

