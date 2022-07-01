Bonded Logistics provides comprehensive logistics support as an asset-based logistics provider. Our three core businesses are warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation services. As an ISO 9000-2015 Certified Company, our program is structured, proven, and time tested.Based in Charlotte North Carolina, our logistics experience encompasses more than 45 years of hands-on service to companies servicing multiple regions in a wide variety of industries.Our employees and management continue to look for better ways to process, distribute, transport, and control our clients'​ inventory every day. Technology continues to be one of our top priorities in the third party logistics industry, allowing our clients quick access to product information and transactions. Communication and information sharing with our clients is vital to our company's success and continual growth.