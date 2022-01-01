Adresář Společností
Arthrex
Arthrex Platy

Rozsah platů Arthrex se pohybuje od $54,725 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Biomedicínský inženýr na spodním konci do $166,647 pro Architekt řešení na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Arthrex. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/3/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $100K
Biomedicínský inženýr
$54.7K
Grafický designér
$82.6K

Informatik (IT)
$81.6K
Produktový designér
$105K
Produktový manažer
$68.6K
Prodej
$54.7K
Podpora prodeje
$88.2K
Architekt řešení
$167K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Arthrex je Architekt řešení at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $166,647. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Arthrex je $82,620.

