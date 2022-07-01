Adresář Společností
Aprende Institute
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost
Hlavní poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím jedinečným o Aprende Institute, co by mohlo být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy na pohovory, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    We are the leading online education platform for vocational training in Latin America and the United States' Hispanic market. We offer a wide array of online certifications and courses, allowing our growing community of over 30,000 students to acquire high-demand skills. These skills empower learners to turn their interests into income by starting a new business or a new career. Aprende integrates technology and digital media with traditional instructor-led activities. This provides our students a flexible and customized learning experience, accessible on any device, that monitors students' progress and promotes engaged learning, skill expertise, and course completion. Aprende's tech platform and customized content solutions help corporations and institutions train and empower their employees, customer and communities with highly effective learning experiences.

    https://aprende.com
    Webové stránky
    2013
    Rok založení
    300
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

    Získejte ověřené platy do své schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Dostanete rozpis podrobností kompenzace e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tento web je chráněn reCAPTCHA a platí Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby použít.

    Doporučené práce

      Pro Aprende Institute nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

    Související společnosti

    • Stripe
    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Amazon
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje