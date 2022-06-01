Adresář Společností
Amyx
Hlavní poznatky
    O společnosti

    At Amyx, our mission is to exceed our customer's expectations on every contract, to provide an environment that encourages, recognizes and rewards the extraordinary contributions of our employees, and to advance and support the communities in which we work and live.Amyx. is a management and technical solutions provider and a "trusted partner"​ to our Federal Government clients on programs of national importance. We understand that successful programs require superior performance and a level of trust achieved through genuine rapport with the customer. Award-winning results have propelled Amyx to become one of the fastest growing businesses in the Washington Region. Amyx's service offerings include: - Program Management and Acquisition Support - Systems Engineering and Implementation - Enterprise Architecture - Business Process Transformation Amyx is also a Microsoft Certified Partner and a recognized leader in leveraging Microsoft platforms, applications, and associated information systems. Amyx currently qualifies as a Small Business under all NAICS codes that use either the new $7 Million and $25 Million SBA thresholds. We also hold a Top Secret Facility clearance.Amyx services can be easily retained by using the General Services Administration (GSA) IT and MOBIS schedule contracts, Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ contracts), and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs).

    http://www.amyx.com
    Webové stránky
    1999
    Rok založení
    540
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

