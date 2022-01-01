Adresář Společností
Aker Solutions
Aker Solutions Platy

Rozsah platů Aker Solutions se pohybuje od $11,347 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Produktový manažer na spodním konci do $123,080 pro Architekt řešení na horním konci.

$160K

Strojní inženýr
$116K
Produktový manažer
$11.3K
Projektový manažer
$92.5K

Architekt řešení
$123K
FAQ

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Aker Solutions é Architekt řešení at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $123,080. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Aker Solutions é $104,438.

