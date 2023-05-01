Adresář Společností
3DLOOK
Hlavní poznatky
    3DLOOK is a company that specializes in AI-first mobile body scanning and virtual fit solutions. Their solutions provide personalized shopping experiences based on a consumer's unique body profiles, reducing returns and driving conversion and engagement. They offer body data analytics that gives brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has won several awards and works with big names in retail. They recently raised $6.5M in a Series A raise and have been recognized as an emerging company disrupting traditional retail with their 3D body scanning technology.

    https://3dlook.me
    2016
    126
    $10M-$50M
