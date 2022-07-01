← Company Directory
Zylo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zylo Salaries

Zylo's salary ranges from $8,842 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $201,986 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zylo. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$8.8K
Product Manager
$184K
Software Engineer
$119K
Poll

Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?

Hello, everyone.
I hope you're all doing well, and if you're not, I hope whatever is bothering you eases soon.

Anyway, I'm from a struggling third-world country in West Africa. I currently earn roughly €2,700/month, pay no taxes, and am looking to relocate to the UK, Germany, Portugal, Spain or Luxembourg—all of which I'm currently researching....

36 82View Results

Select one or more

641 participants

36 82View Results
Software Engineering Manager
$202K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zylo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,986. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zylo is $151,820.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zylo

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources