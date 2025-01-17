← Company Directory
Zurcher Kantonalbank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Zurcher Kantonalbank Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Switzerland at Zurcher Kantonalbank ranges from CHF 146K to CHF 212K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zurcher Kantonalbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 165K - CHF 192K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 146KCHF 165KCHF 192KCHF 212K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Zurcher Kantonalbank to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26.9K+ (sometimes CHF 269K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Zurcher Kantonalbank?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Zurcher Kantonalbank in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 211,634. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zurcher Kantonalbank for the Solution Architect role in Switzerland is CHF 145,832.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zurcher Kantonalbank

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources