Zurcher Kantonalbank
Zurcher Kantonalbank Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at Zurcher Kantonalbank totals CHF 152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zurcher Kantonalbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Zurcher Kantonalbank
DevOps Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 152K
Level
L4
Base
CHF 126K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 25.3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Zurcher Kantonalbank?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Zurcher Kantonalbank in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 200,572. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zurcher Kantonalbank for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 144,557.

