Zuora
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Zuora Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in India at Zuora ranges from ₹96.7K to ₹135K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zuora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹105K - ₹122K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹96.7K₹105K₹122K₹135K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Zuora, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Zuora in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹135,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zuora for the Marketing Operations role in India is ₹96,671.

