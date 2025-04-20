← Company Directory
Zuhlke Group
Zuhlke Group Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Zuhlke Group totals €53.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zuhlke Group's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Zuhlke Group
Advanced Software Engineer
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Total per year
€53.6K
Level
Intermediate
Base
€50.7K
Stock (/yr)
€2.9K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Zuhlke Group?

€144K

Latest Salary Submissions
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Zuhlke Group in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €66,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zuhlke Group for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €53,052.

