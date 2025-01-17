← Company Directory
ZTE Corporation
ZTE Corporation Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Spain at ZTE Corporation ranges from €141K to €204K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ZTE Corporation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€160K - €186K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
€141K€160K€186K€204K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ZTE Corporation?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at ZTE Corporation in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €204,452. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZTE Corporation for the Marketing role in Spain is €140,883.

Other Resources