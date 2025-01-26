← Company Directory
ZS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • Associate

ZS Associate Salaries

Associate compensation in United States at ZS ranges from $$95K per year to $$135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ZS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

$94K - $110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$82K$94K$110K$117K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$105K
$100K
$0
$4.3K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at ZS?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Venture Capitalist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Associate at ZS in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $117,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZS for the Associate role in United States is $82,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ZS

Related Companies

  • Bain
  • LEK
  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • Ultimate Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources