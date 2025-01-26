Associate compensation in United States at ZS ranges from $$95K per year to $$135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ZS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$105K
$100K
$0
$4.3K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.