ZS
ZS Data Architect Salaries

Data Architect compensation in India at ZS ranges from ₹1.18M per year for L1 to ₹1.72M per year for L2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ZS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹1.18M
₹1.1M
₹0
₹79.6K
L2
₹1.72M
₹1.59M
₹0
₹136K
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at ZS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at ZS in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,112,638. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZS for the Data Architect role in India is ₹1,237,703.

