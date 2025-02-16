Software Engineer compensation in India at ZS ranges from ₹1.06M per year for L1 to ₹2.56M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.38M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ZS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.06M
₹991K
₹0
₹64.7K
L2
₹1.85M
₹1.64M
₹15.3K
₹199K
L3
₹2.38M
₹2.14M
₹0
₹237K
L4
₹2.56M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹160K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
