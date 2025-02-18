All Data Analyst Salaries
Data Analyst compensation in India at ZS totals ₹1.81M per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.38M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ZS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹1.81M
₹1.54M
₹0
₹274K
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
