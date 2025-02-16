All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in India at ZS ranges from ₹1.23M per year for L1 to ₹1.25M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.34M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ZS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.23M
₹1.07M
₹0
₹161K
L2
₹1.53M
₹1.42M
₹0
₹110K
L3
₹1.25M
₹1.24M
₹0
₹11.8K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
