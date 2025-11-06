Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Zoom ranges from $155K per year for ZP1 to $393K per year for ZP5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ZP1
$155K
$122K
$27.4K
$6.2K
ZP2
$188K
$149K
$33.2K
$5.9K
ZP3
$264K
$190K
$64.7K
$9.1K
ZP4
$343K
$217K
$111K
$15.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title