Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Zoom ranges from ₹3.57M per year for ZP1 to ₹5.82M per year for ZP3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹5.14M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ZP1
₹3.57M
₹2.45M
₹1.08M
₹35.8K
ZP2
₹4.32M
₹2.83M
₹1.22M
₹264K
ZP3
₹5.82M
₹3.65M
₹1.9M
₹273K
ZP4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
