Product Designer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Zoom ranges from $130K per year for ZP1 to $279K per year for ZP5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ZP1
$130K
$116K
$12K
$2K
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$195K
$175K
$20K
$0
ZP4
$236K
$190K
$37.5K
$8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
