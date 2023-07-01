Zomedica Corp is a veterinary health company that develops products for companion animals. They focus on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians and offer point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats. They also provide treatment for musculoskeletal issues in horses and small animals. The company has collaboration agreements for the development of liquid biopsy assays for cancer detection and a pathogen detection system. Founded in 2015, Zomedica Corp is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.